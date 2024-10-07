Network Sport

Canan Moodie ‘on the fast track’ to Bok 13

The Bulls' versatile star put in a standout performance at outside centre, and Jake White believes he has a bright future in that position.

6 mins ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Canan Moodie dives to score a try during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

Vodacom Bulls director of rugby Jake White suggests that the versatile Canan Moodie’s future lies at outside centre at both franchise and Test levels,.

Moodie put in a standout performance at outside centre against Ulster in Pretoria on Saturday, delivering an exceptional display alongside David Kriel in midfield and scoring one of the Bulls’ seven tries in a 47-21 triumph.

White believes the 21-year-old Moodie has what it takes to be fast-tracked as a centre, a position where the Springboks may soon need fresh talent.

“In the long term, I think that is what he will do,” White said, hinting at Moodie’s permanent move to midfield. “If you look at the outside backs in South Africa… it’s probably the position I think he can get fast-tracked as quickly as possible.”

Also read: Jake chuffed to ‘get the balance right’

White emphasised Moodie’s defensive strength, noting that ‘defensively today [Saturday], every time they went defensively towards him, I didn’t panic. He is a very good defender. He is actually one of the best tacklers I have coached’.

Moodie’s versatility is also a major asset, as he has shown proficiency at wing, fullback, and centre. White highlighted the value of adaptability, especially in a team like the Bulls, where rotation and injuries play a role.

“Him and David [Kriel] are both good ball players… they defend incredibly well, they are quick for inside backs because both have played on the outside before,” White said.

“A guy with his age that can play 13, 14, 15 – that’s an incredible skill and attribute to have in a country like this.”

The post Moodie ‘on the fast track’ to Bok 13 appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

You can read the full story on our App. Download it here.
6 mins ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bavuma, Mulder to miss third ODI against Ireland

20 hours ago

Rugby highlights: Full house for SA teams

October 6, 2024

Keanu Reeves racing in Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis this weekend

October 5, 2024

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: 3 SA golfers chase glory

October 5, 2024
Back to top button