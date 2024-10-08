Japanese club Sagamihara Dynaboars have announced the signing of Kurt-Lee Arendse for next season, as the Springbok speedster takes a sabbatical from the Vodacom Bulls.

Arendse believes playing in Japan will make him a ‘better player’ after his decision to join the Dynaboars on a short-term deal was officially confirmed today.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup winner is set to arrive in the city of Sagamihara having helped the Bulls to the final of last season’s Vodacom URC, before featuring in a Rugby Championship-winning campaign by the Boks in 2024.

Arendse, who has been with the Bulls since 2020, is currently back at the Bulls after The Rugby Championship, but will leave for Japan in December.

Also read: Wiese bullish about Bok sibling team-up

The 28-year-old will play in Japan’s League One from December until May and will return to Pretoria in time for the Vodacom URC play-offs. The former Blitzbok star is still contracted with the Bulls until 2026.

“I think the hard grounds in Japan and the general approach to the game, with its fast pace and plenty of ball movement, is going to suit me,” Arendse said in a statement.

“Several of my teammates with the Springboks have or are in Japan and they all say the same thing: It’s a great experience playing there, but also living in the country, as it is completely different from the path most South African players tread, where they play at home, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, or in France.

“I’m really looking forward to the rugby, but also the cultural side of the experience, and seeing how it goes. Hopefully I can make a difference for the Dynaboars, who I know are a well-regarded club in the league, did well last season, and are ambitious about climbing up the table.”

The post Bok champ completes Japan deal appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.