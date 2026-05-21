Umdloti paddler impresses with silver and bronze in Brandenburg

Umdloti canoe sprint star Hamish Lovemore continued his impressive international form by securing two more medals at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Cup in Germany last weekend.

According to The North Coast Courier, the South African paddler claimed silver in the K1 1000m and bronze in the K1 5000m in Brandenburg, bringing his tally to three world cup medals across two consecutive weekends in Europe.

Silver in K1 1000m

Racing in icy conditions far removed from the KZN climate, the 25-year-old delivered a standout performance in Saturday’s Olympic-distance 1 000m final. After finishing ninth in the same event last week in Szeged, Hungary, he showed marked tactical improvement and composure in Brandenburg.

Lovemore remained in contention throughout the race and led the field at the 750m mark before narrowly being edged out by Hungary’s Bálint Kopasz. Australia’s Thomas Green finished third.

Bronze in K1 5000m

He carried that momentum into Sunday’s 5 000m race, powering to bronze in a highly competitive field. Denmark’s Mads Pedersen claimed gold, while Portugal’s Fernando Pimenta took silver.

The result mirrored Lovemore’s bronze medal in the same event the previous weekend, underlining his consistency across distances. He finished 11 seconds behind Pimenta.

‘Best way to end the trip’

“I’m so happy, it’s the best way to end the trip,” said Hamish Lovemore.

“The conditions were really difficult coming from South Africa, especially the cold.”

With three medals in two weeks, the North Coast athlete has made a strong early-season statement as he builds towards qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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