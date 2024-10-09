Ronwen Williams leads poll for Yashin Trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is leading the Yashin Trophy fan voting poll, ahead of Emiliano Martínez and Andriy Lunin.



The 2024 Yashin Trophy nominees pic.twitter.com/ghE7F5l7lG — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 4, 2024

Williams, the first goalkeeper nominated for the award while playing for an African club, received his nomination last month. His standout performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Bafana Bafana secured a bronze medal in Ivory Coast earlier this year, played a key role in his recognition.

Currently, Williams holds 66.5% of the fan votes, with Real Madrid’s Lunin and Aston Villa’s Martinez both tied at 12%.

The 68th edition of the Ballon d’Or awards will be held on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

MEC @matomekopano calls on Gauteng residents to rally behind @Masandawana Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy! Help him secure the top spot in the public voting poll! Vote now: https://t.co/mqZOjzpbEg #VoteRonwen#YashinTrophy #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/XYSjD9fdK6 — Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) October 7, 2024

