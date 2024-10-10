T20 Challenge wrap: Heinrich Klaasen delivers masterclass

Heinrich Klaasen powered the Northerns Titans to a 94-run victory over Boland in a rain-affected T20 Challenge clash in Centurion yesterday.

Klaasen’s explosive unbeaten 71 off 32 balls set the tone in a match reduced to 15 overs per side, propelling the Titans to 169-4.

Boland had no answer to the Titans’ bowling onslaught, collapsing to 75 all out.

This was just one of several standout displays from an action-packed evening across the country.

At Newlands, George Linde’s unbeaten 66 provided the backbone of Western Province’s innings after they chose to bat first against the EP Warriors, posting 148-7.

Despite Linde’s efforts, the Warriors’ bowling attack kept Province in check, with CJ King impressing with figures of 3-27, while Beyers Swanepoel and Alfred Mothoa picked up two wickets each.

Swanepoel then followed up his bowling performance with a scintillating 83 off just 39 balls, driving the Warriors to a five-wicket victory in 17.4 overs.

In Durban, the North West Dragons posted 136-7 after being put in to bat by the KZN Dolphins.

Wihan Lubbe top-scored with 49 as Raynard van Tonder (23) and Janneman Malan (21) offered some support.

However, their bowling attack responded in style, bundling the Dolphins out for 93 in 16.5 overs. Bamanye Xenxe led the attack with a brilliant 4-25, while Kerwin Mungroo chipped in with 3-29, giving the Dragons a 43-run win.

Meanwhile, in Bloemfontein, the Central Gauteng Lions chose to bat first against the Free State Knights and posted 142-7, with Wandile Makwetu (40) and Mitchell van Buuren (32) contributing key runs.

Aaron Phangiso was the pick of the bowlers for the Knights, taking 3-26, while Sithembile Langa and Malusi Siboto claimed two wickets each.

In response, the Knights struggled to get going, and a disciplined Lions bowling effort skittled them for 95 in 17.5 overs.

