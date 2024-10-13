Opinion: Wrap these two Springbok champs in cotton wool

Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard are central to the Springboks’ future, and preserving their fitness is vital for South Africa’s crack at a Rugby World Cup three-peat in 2027, writes Mark Keohane.

Writing for TimesLIVE, Keohane emphasises that while the Boks are currently the world’s most successful Test team, Kolisi and Pollard need careful management to ensure they make it to rugby’s global showpiece in less than four years’ time.

He acknowledges that both two-time World Cup winners have overcome significant injuries, and their longevity is crucial to Rassie Erasmus’ plans.

Keohane highlights Pollard’s importance, calling him the “most underappreciated champion” in SA rugby. Pollard’s accuracy with the boot secured title wins in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup campaigns. Keohane suggests that a move to Japanese club rugby could help preserve Pollard’s body, allowing him to extend his career.

Kolisi’s leadership, argues Keohane, is equally indispensable. The Bok skipper has inspired his team to back-to-back World Cup titles and a series win against the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

Despite his stellar form, Kolisi’s physical role as a flanker takes a toll on his body, and Keohane argues that the 33-year-old’s game time must be managed carefully.

“Wrap Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard in cotton wool and ensure they make it to the 2027 World Cup in Australia,” he writes.

“Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth will be 35 and 36 respectively at the next World Cup. Cheslin Kolbe will be 34. I back all three players to get there, regardless of how much they play over the next three and a bit years.

“I am not so sure about Kolisi and Pollard, primarily because of the injuries they have had to overcome and the strain of fighting back from what could easily have been career-ending injuries.

“The Springboks, so dominant in the past 12 months, are an ageing squad, but the two oldies who must be preserved for as long as possible are Kolisi and Pollard.”

