Stormers hunting Bok prop?

John Dobson has confirmed the Stormers’ interest in signing a Springbok star from the Sharks, amid a spate of injuries to their front row roster.

The Stormers may be ready to enter the market for a new No one next season, as Steven Kitshoff, Ali Vermaak, Sti Sithole and Lizo Gqoboka have struggled with injuries.

Kitshoff is sidelined with a serious neck injury that may force the 32-year-old into early retirement. The prognosis for Kitshoff remains uncertain, with the two-time Rugby World Cup winner set to undergo a crucial assessment in the next two weeks.

Veteran Brok Harris has been rotated with Sithole in the Stormers’ Vodacom URC openers, as Vermaak, Kitshoff and Gqoboka have been sidelined.

Dobson said after the Stormers’ win over Munster in Cape Town that Sharks and Bok powerhouse Mchunu fits the profile the Cape outfit would like to add to their roster.

“We are not in negotiations yet, but he is definitely on our radar,” Dobson said when asked about Mchunu.

“If you look at our loosehead prop roster, Kitsie, Ali, Sti and Lizo are all carrying injuries of some form. A 24, 25-year-old Springbok like that would be a great addition for us.”

According to a report by RugbyPass, Mchunu’s contract with the Sharks finishes at the end of the season next July, presenting the Stormers with an opportunity to pounce for his signature.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career at the Sharks, having made his senior debut in 2021 after graduating from Maritzburg College.

However, he has had to play second fiddle to Ox Nche over the last two seasons, with veteran Trevor Nyakane’s arrival increasing the competition for the No one jersey at Kings Park.

