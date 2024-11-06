Boks in three-way race for No 1 spot

In a weekend packed with potential shake-ups, the clash for the world’s top spot takes centre stage, as South Africa, Ireland, and New Zealand battle for the number-one ranking.

With 13 international fixtures on the horizon this weekend, some of which are 2023 Rugby World Cup replays, the stakes are high across the board. However, the real spectacle lies in the contest among the top three.

South Africa’s grip on the top spot slipped in September when a loss to Argentina snapped their 13-month reign, dating back to their Rugby World Cup quarter-final triumph over France in 2023.

Ireland has since held the number-one ranking, but Friday’s Test against New Zealand in Dublin will be the first time they defend that position on the pitch. Should Andy Farrell’s squad extend their 20-match home winning streak by beating the All Blacks, they’ll secure their status as world number one, regardless of South Africa’s outcome against Scotland at Murrayfield.

For the Springboks, a win against Scotland could see them reclaim the top spot — if Ireland falters. Even a draw would suffice if Ireland loses.

However, New Zealand is also poised to make a play for number one. Their recent 24-22 victory over England at Twickenham may not have shifted their ranking, but it’s set the stage for a potential leap to the summit. If they defeat Ireland and South Africa loses to Scotland, the All Blacks would surge past both teams and return to number one for the first time since their semi-final exit in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

If South Africa draws with Scotland, New Zealand would need a 15-point margin over Ireland to secure top billing.

France, sitting in fourth, won’t be moving up even with a win over Japan due to the points gap between the two sides. But further down the rankings, England, Scotland, and Argentina could all climb as high as fourth, depending on a matrix of match outcomes.

If Argentina beats Italy and France stumbles against Japan, Los Pumas could jump two places to fourth. England could also reach fourth if they beat Australia and see other results fall in their favour.

Meanwhile, Italy is enjoying their highest-ever ranking in eighth, but they have no path to climb higher this weekend, even if they defeat Argentina. However, a loss could see them slip if Australia beats England convincingly.

In Cardiff, there’s more than just pride on the line for Wales and Fiji. A win for Fiji could see them climb two places, provided other results go their way. Wales, currently sitting 11th, could close the gap with the top 10 if they beat Fiji by 15 points or more. Conversely, a heavy loss coupled with a Japanese win over France could see Wales drop to 12th, marking an unprecedented low.

The post Boks in three-way race for No 1 spot appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.