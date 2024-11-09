Boks in pole position for No 1 spot

Following New Zealand’s win over Ireland, only a Scotland victory at Murrayfield tomorrow can stop the Springboks from returning to the summit of the World Rugby rankings next week.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie kicked 18 points as the All Blacks upset Andy Farrell’s charges 23-13 in Dublin last night. The Irish’s fall marks the end of their 19-match winning streak and their world No one ranking now hangs in the balance.

The world champion Boks, who were entrenched in first place for 13 months until their September defeat to Argentina, will regain top spot with a win or draw tomorrow.

For New Zealand, yesterday’s victory was crucial, signalling a strong return to form and positioning them just behind the Boks in the rankings equation. The All Blacks could also claim No one if Scotland upstages the world champions at Murrayfield.

The Boks are chasing their fifth successive win in the Scottish capital.

Elsewhere in the rankings, France, currently fourth, won’t move up regardless of their outcome against Japan due to a significant points gap. Argentina, fifth, could jump to fourth if they defeat Italy, coupled with a France loss.

England, also within striking distance, could break into the top four if they defeat Australia and see other results align in their favor.

Meanwhile, Italy, holding a historic high of eighth, won’t climb higher even with a win over Argentina but risks slipping with a loss. Fiji, too, has much at stake: a victory over Wales could boost them by two places, while a Welsh victory by 15 points or more could narrow the gap to the top 10.

Conversely, Wales could face a historic drop to 12th if they lose heavily and Japan upsets France.

