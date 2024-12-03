Bulls ready to feast on Saracens amid Moodie buffet comment

Jake White is bracing for a stern challenge as the Vodacom Bulls launch their Champions Cup campaign against three-time winners Saracens in London on Saturday.

The Bulls, who broke new ground last season by reaching the quarter-finals before falling to Northampton Saints, arrive with a hard-earned away mindset.

The match follows the Bulls’ impressive bonus-point victory against Connacht in the Vodacom URC, achieved despite missing several key players.

Saracens, currently third in the English Premiership, were recently beaten by Newcastle Falcons, adding intrigue to this week’s clash at StoneX Stadium.

White, though, is banking on the Bulls’ strong touring record as they acclimatise to conditions. “We’ve had a good away record as a club and especially to get away with a bonus point, we don’t take that for granted,” he said.

“It’s the same conditions [as against Connacht], it’s a 4G surface, [Saracens] are a really good team and it’s against a team that has won the Champions Cup many many times.

“They have been one of the leaders in the competition so I have no doubt it is not going to get any easier.”

White’s final observation underscored the championship’s long-term perspective: “At the back end of the competition those are the points you need when you want to start playing in the play-offs.”

However, White’s pre-match narrative was punctuated by frank comments about Springbok wing Canan Moodie’s fitness.

“He looked at times [against Connacht] like he had eaten too much food at the buffet while he was on tour for the last month,” White commented.

“I think he is going to have to start staying away from the buffet. “When he got away a couple of times, I thought he would finish but as I said, I think we will have to keep him away from the buffet for a while.”

