Kolisi bolsters Sharks for Cape clash

Captain Siya Kolisi is one of three Sharks forwards passed fit for tomorrow’s Vodacom URC match in Cape Town.

No 8 Kolisi (calf injury), hooker Dylan Richardson and lock Emile van Heerden (both illness) were late withdrawals before last week’s 20-17 home win against the Vodacom Bulls.

In changes to the Sharks backline, Ethan Hooker shifts from outside centre to the left wing to accommodate the absence of Makazole Mapimpi, with Jurenzo Julius starting at 13.

Springbok trio Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Lukhanyo Am are still on the Sharks’ injury and recovery list.

“For us, this week was about getting a few bodies back for this match,” said Sharks coach John Plumtree. “We had eight forwards out from the pack against the Bulls but the nice thing about coming back from England and getting a win against them is that the boys will go into this game with a bit of confidence.

“Going down to Cape Town and beating the Stormers isn’t an easy task – it’s been a while since we won down there – but we’re looking forward to it. Both teams play a pretty expansive game and it should be entertaining to watch.

“Up front, we know the boys will have to play well at set-piece time, and we’re looking forward to that battle.”

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jurenzo Julius, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Bryce Calvert, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Corne Rahl, 20 Nick Hatton, 21 Bradley Davids, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Francois Venter.

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.