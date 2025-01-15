Nizaam Carr says the Vodacom Bulls still have a lot to play for in their last Investec Champions Cup pool match against Stade Francais at Loftus on Saturday.

The No 8 captained a second-string team to a 49-10 defeat in Castres last weekend, which ended the Bulls’ playoff hopes and extended their losing streak to four matches across all competitions.

“The last few weeks have been tough and frustrating,” Carr admitted yesterday. “The more the results go that way, the harder you try, and things might still not go your way. But the chat in the camp is to keep pushing and things will turn around.

“It’s not the end of the world. We’re still looking good in the URC table [the Bulls are fourth] and the boys are really positive. We’re really looking forward to this weekend.”

The Bulls are bottom of Pool 3, with three defeats, but can still finish fifth if they win on Saturday and other results go their way. That would see them qualify for the second-tier Challenge Cup round of 16.

“That’s the plan,” Carr said. “We don’t see it as a dead rubber and we can also use it as a stepping stone for the URC. We want to play the perfect game, which I think every team strives to do.”

JAKE: Our best option is building momentum

The 33-year-old said he was feeling good having made his first appearance of the 2024-25 season last weekend.

“My appendix was removed six or seven weeks ago. I played in the Currie Cup, so I didn’t have a break, like a lot of the other guys, so Coach Jake [White] gave a few of us time off, just to let the body rest.

“I was nervous but more excited [before the Castres match]. I still get butterflies in my stomach. I think that’s a good thing because it means you still care about the team and what you are doing. I think the moment I don’t get butterflies, I should stop playing.”

STATE OF EURO CUPS: Sharks are SA’s best hope

The post Battered Bulls seek Challenge Cup consolation appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.