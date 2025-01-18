How Sharks can reach Champions Cup playoffs

The Sharks know exactly what they need to do to qualify for the Investec Champions Cup playoffs following Ulster’s 52-24 win against Exeter last night.

The five log points Ulster picked up were their first in Pool 1 and took them level on log points with the Sharks, who play Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban-Delmas tomorrow.

The Sharks will qualify for the round of 16 if they:

Win the match

Draw the match

Get a bonus point (for scoring four tries or losing by seven points or less)

Lose by 27 points or less (if they don’t pick up a bonus point)

If the Sharks lost by 28 points and didn’t get a bonus point, they would have the same points difference as Ulster (-61) and the qualifier would be determined by the number of tries scored in the pool stage (the Sharks have scored eight and Ulster 15).

If the two teams had scored the same number of tries, lots would be drawn.

