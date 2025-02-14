Lubabalo Dobela set to roar for Lions at last

Flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela says he is expecting ‘a very fast game’ when he makes his debut for the Lions against the Stormers at Emirates Airline Park tomorrow.

The 26-year-old was made available for duty after Lions training yesterday, suggesting he will be included in their match 23 for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) match.

Dobela joined the Cheetahs after matriculating from Grey High in Port Elizabeth and represented the Junior Springboks in 2018.

But he struggled to get game time at the Cheetahs and it was while playing for Shimlas in the Varsity Cup that he attracted the attention of SA Rugby sevens high-performance manager Marius Schoeman.

Dobela made his Blitzboks debut at the Singapore Sevens in April 2022, before going on to play for Griquas in the 2023 and 2024 Currie Cup tournaments.

“It’s been a long journey, tough mentally, especially during Covid times when you didn’t know where you’re going to be,” he told the media yesterday. “I knew I wanted to play fifteens. That’s where my passion lies, and I got the chance to go to Griquas. I told myself if I get a chance to play, I have to grab it with both hands and, God willing, I did that.”

Dobela joined the Lions ahead of the 2024-25 season but has had to wait patiently for an opportunity as Kade Wolhuter, Sanele Nohamba and Sam Francis were all utilised at flyhalf by coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“I’m expecting a very fast game, faster in terms of ruck speed and set-piece play,” he said when asked about making the step up to the URC. “A mistake you make can land you behind the poles, whereas in a local tournament, you could get one or two more chances after you have made a mistake. I feel like every mistake will count, so I am prepared for that.

“I have been working on the fast game and tactical game.”

