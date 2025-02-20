Lions’ eyes fixed on top 4 URC finish

Assistant coach Barend Pieterse says the Lions are in a ‘very good position’ to challenge for a top-eight finish – or even higher – in the race for Vodacom URC play-off spots.

This as Ivan van Rooyen’s charges gear up for a Jukskei derby rematch against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. The Lions finished the regular season in ninth place last year — narrowly missing out on play-off qualification on points difference.

“Our motivation is still to reach the top eight – at the end of the day, we really want to finish in the top four,” Pieterse told reporters in a Lions conference this week.

“If you look at the points on the log, it doesn’t look great. But we have a game in hand. So although the points table does not look ideal, we are actually in a very good position at the moment.”

Currently sitting 12th on the log with 23 points, the Lions have one game in hand over the Bulls and Sharks and two over most other teams. With the Bulls in third place on 35 points, Pieterse insists the Lions are still in the fight.

However, the Herd dominated their last encounter, winning 35-22 at Emirates Airline Park on January 25, largely due to a superior forward performance.

“The motivation is still there for us to move into the top eight or even top four. We definitely don’t want to be where we are at the moment,” Pieterse added.

