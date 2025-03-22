R25m salary cap fine for Toulouse

Top 14 giants Toulouse have been ordered to pay 1.3 million euros after breaching France’s salary cap regulations in a transfer deal involving fullback Melvyn Jaminet.

The Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) confirmed the penalty after a mediation process resolved financial irregularities surrounding Jaminet’s 2022 move from Perpignan.

The controversy stemmed from a 450 000 euros release clause Jaminet had to pay to exit his contract. Rather than covering the fee directly – which would have counted toward the club’s salary cap – Toulouse allegedly used a third-party entity to sidestep the cap.

“At the end of the mediation session held under the rules of ethics and sporting fairness – Salary Cap, between the Salary Cap Manager appointed by the National Rugby League and the Stade Toulousain Rugby club, a resolution was reached regarding the situation of the player Melvyn Jaminet,” the LNR stated.

“Consequently, the LNR has imposed a contribution of €1.3 million (R25m) on the club.”

Jaminet’s time at Toulouse ended in late 2023 after limited game time. The saga escalated further when he and Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre demanded repayment of his transfer loan. Following an LNR investigation, Toulouse opted for mediation rather than a disciplinary hearing.

The club has now committed to a compliance program to ensure future adherence to ethical and financial regulations.

