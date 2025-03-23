Is Manie Libbok on the move?

Despite being under contract with the Stormers until mid-2027, RugbyPass reports that Manie Libbok has been linked to Leicester Tigers, with fellow World Cup-winning playmaker Handre Pollard returning to the Vodacom Bulls next season.

Libbok was previously a target for Racing 92 when they sought a replacement for Finn Russell, and it is understood the French outfit are still keen on securing his services.

Known for his work ethic, pinpoint cross-kicking and flair, the 19-Test Libbok was pivotal in the Stormers’ back-to-back URC final appearances, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

While the 27-year-old is said to be committed to staying in Cape Town, competition for the Stormers No 10 jersey has intensified.

Libbok, who last featured in the Stormers’ loss to Leinster in January, has been sidelined with a serious knee injury. In his absence, Jurie Matthee has stepped up admirably while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was named Man of the Match in his return against Scarlets on Saturday.

