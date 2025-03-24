Injuries, red card to force Jake White’s hand?

Vodacom Bulls winger Sebastian de Klerk faces a citing and likely suspension while a pair of Bok forwards are nursing knocks ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Zebre at Loftus.

Bulls boss Jake White will be sweating over the injuries to Cameron Hanekom and Johan Grobbelaar, while De Klerk’s red card in round 13 of the URC set to force a back-three reshuffle.

The speedster’s dismissal in a last-gasp win against Leinster for a reckless aerial challenge could see him banned for several weeks. His absence opens the door for Springbok star Canan Moodie or Devon Williams, who featured off the bench, to slot in on the right wing.

No 8 Hanekom, just back from a calf injury, was forced off in the 47th minute of the Bulls’ dramatic 21-20 win in Pretoria. White admitted concern but played down the severity of the issue.

“He fell badly and twisted his lower back,” White said post-match. “It’s just a spasm. When you’re as athletic as he is, you feel it more than other players. I don’t think it’s serious — he’s walking around now.

“But [Saturday’s win] has come at a cost because you can imagine, a red card and he will be out next week.”

Hooker Grobbelaar, who battled through a shoulder issue to score a crucial try, is another fitness worry.

“Grobbies’ shoulder is sore,” White added. “This competition is tough — every week we lose players to suspension, HIA or injury.”

With just five rounds before the playoffs, the Bulls sit third on the log while the 15th-placed Zebre travel to the Highveld on the back of a narrow defeat to the Sharks at Kings Park.

