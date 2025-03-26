Ulster welcome back two players with Test experience for Friday night’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Stormers in Belfast.

Winger Robert Baloucoune, who has four Test caps and was part of the Ireland team that beat the Springboks 19-16 in Dublin in 2022, is set to make his first appearance of the season having recovered from a hamstring injury.

“It’s been a tough year for him, it’s more than 11 months that he’s been out,” said Ulster head coach Richie Murphy of the 27 year old, who is lethal in creating try-assists off the wing.

“He’s through a couple of weeks training and he’s starting to look really sharp. It’s brilliant to have him back in.

“His voice in and around the changing room, he’s quite quiet but when he says something, the lads listen,” Murphy added. “Especially in our backs, where we’ve a mix of young and old, his experience is vital.”

ALSO: It’s going to be ‘gloves off’ in Belfast – Rito

Hooker Tom Stewart, who has two Test caps for Ireland, and prop Andy Warwick are also available for selection having recovered from injuries.

But the Irish club – which is ninth on the URC log, just behind the Stormers – are still missing several key players, including South African wing Werner Kok (hamstring).

The post Ulster unleash lethal winger on Stormers appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.