FNB wins race to become prime sponsors on Bok jersey

SA Rugby announced yesterday that FNB has become the principal partner of all national teams, with the bank’s logo taking centre stage on the front of all team jerseys.

The agreement sees the FNB logo move from the shoulders of the Springboks to the front of the playing jersey, and onto the front of the men’s and women’s sevens teams, and all age group teams.

It also marks the extension of their partnership with the Springboks Women’s team, having become the team’s principal sponsor three years ago.

“FNB has been an outstanding partner to the Springboks and rugby for many years and we are delighted that we have aligned to take the relationship to the next level,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“To have them partner all our national teams is a step change for our game and we look forward to continuing a long and successful partnership.”

The FNB logo will be rolled out to all national teams over the coming weeks and will make its first appearance on the front of a Springbok Test match jersey when the Boks run out against Italy in Pretoria on July 5.

The value of the Springboks jersey has increased tenfold since SA Rugby president Mark Alexander appointed Rassie Erasmus as Springbok coach in 2018, leading to a transformed national team that clinched two world cup trophies and became of the jewel of the sport for global brands.

FNB reportedly beat out interest from international brands as, in addition to the bouquet of current sponsors, the Bok jersey is understood to have a value of approximately R300m, since the dark days of 2016 when SA Rugby was struggling to fetch R30m from sponsors.

