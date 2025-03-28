SA school rugby: A feast of festivals
There’s a host of schoolboy rugby festivals taking place this weekend… Here are the fixtures.
A packed weekend of schoolboy rugby awaits, with top clashes at the North-South tournament in Stellenbosch, and Grey High and Oakdale festivals in the Eastern Cape.
Paul Roos hosts the North-South/Noord-Suid rugby tournament for the first time, bringing together 16 top teams. Schools from Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town will collide in an event that has become the premier March festival.
Jeppe will look to repeat last year’s shock win over Grey College, while Paul Roos headlines Monday’s fixtures against Garsfontein.
The annual Grey High School festival in Gqeberha will feature a strong Eastern Cape presence, with Grey PE facing Michaelhouse and Selborne taking on Westville. KZN schools, Pretoria Boys’ and Bishops add further depth to the competition.
Smaller schools take centre stage in Riversdale for the Oakdale Festival. While Oakdale’s first XV competes in Stellenbosch, a full schedule remains, featuring teams like Hugenote, Upington and Pietersburg.
Beyond the major festivals, standout matches include the traditional Anglican derby between St Andrew’s and Bishops in Makhanda. Marlow headlines the Danie Rossouw Rugby Week, while midweek action features St Andrew’s against Michaelhouse and Pearson hosting Fichardtpark.
North-South/Noord-Suid Festival fixtures
Friday
Parel Vallei v Mali Foundation XV
SACS v Welkom Gim
Boland Landbou v EG Jansen
Durbanville v Monument
HTS Drostdy v Affies
Paarl Boys v Waterkloof
Paarl Gim v KES
Saturday
Framesby v Duineveld
Diamantveld v Rustenburg
Worcester Gim v Marais Viljoen
Nico Malan v Helpmekaar
Stellenberg v Voortrekker
Oakdale v Nelspruit
Rondebosch v Jeppe
Grey College v Noordheuwel
Paul Roos v Garsfontein
Monday
Melkbosstrand v Mali Foundation XV
Outeniqua v Welkom Gim
HTS Drostdy v Menlopark
Durbanville v EG Jansen
Boland Landbou v Waterkloof
SACS v KES
Paarl Gim v Monument
Paarl Boys High v Affies
Tuesday
Brackenfell v Marais Viljoen
Nico Malan v Rustenburg
Duineveld v Voortrekker
Framesby v Diamantveld
Rondebosch v Nelspruit
Stellenberg v Garsfontein
Oakdale v Helpmekaar
Grey College v Jeppe
Paul Roos v Noordheuwel
Grey High Festival fixtures
Saturday
Queen’s v St Stithians
Dale v Northwood
Pretoria Boys v Kearsney
Graeme v Hilton
Selborne v Westville
St Charles v Port Rex
Hudson Park v Muir College
Kingswood v DHS
Grey v Michaelhouse
Monday
Westville v Dale
Selborne v DHS
Hudson Park v Kearsney
Pretoria Boys High v Queen’s
Kingswood v Northwood
Bishops v Michaelhouse
St Charles v Daniel Pienaar
Muir v Ithembelihle
Mali XV v Woodridge
Grey v Hilton
Oakdale Festival fixtures
Overberg v Kirkwood
Montagu v Sentraal
Ooskus Gimnasium v Wagpos
Hermanus v Oosterlig
Hugenote v Lichtenburg
Augsburg v Westering
Strand v Kempton Park
Upington v Die Anker
Swartland v Pietersburg
Langenhoven Gimnasium v Zwartkop
Graaff-Reinet Volkskool v Merensky
Robertson v Oudtshoorn
Die Brandwag v Middelburg
Bredasdorp v Potch Gim
Charlie Hofmyer v Vryburg
Oakdale XV v Labori
