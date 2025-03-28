SA school rugby: A feast of festivals

A packed weekend of schoolboy rugby awaits, with top clashes at the North-South tournament in Stellenbosch, and Grey High and Oakdale festivals in the Eastern Cape.

Paul Roos hosts the North-South/Noord-Suid rugby tournament for the first time, bringing together 16 top teams. Schools from Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town will collide in an event that has become the premier March festival.

Jeppe will look to repeat last year’s shock win over Grey College, while Paul Roos headlines Monday’s fixtures against Garsfontein.

The annual Grey High School festival in Gqeberha will feature a strong Eastern Cape presence, with Grey PE facing Michaelhouse and Selborne taking on Westville. KZN schools, Pretoria Boys’ and Bishops add further depth to the competition.

Smaller schools take centre stage in Riversdale for the Oakdale Festival. While Oakdale’s first XV competes in Stellenbosch, a full schedule remains, featuring teams like Hugenote, Upington and Pietersburg.

Beyond the major festivals, standout matches include the traditional Anglican derby between St Andrew’s and Bishops in Makhanda. Marlow headlines the Danie Rossouw Rugby Week, while midweek action features St Andrew’s against Michaelhouse and Pearson hosting Fichardtpark.

North-South/Noord-Suid Festival fixtures

Friday

Parel Vallei v Mali Foundation XV

SACS v Welkom Gim

Boland Landbou v EG Jansen

Durbanville v Monument

HTS Drostdy v Affies

Paarl Boys v Waterkloof

Paarl Gim v KES

Saturday

Framesby v Duineveld

Diamantveld v Rustenburg

Worcester Gim v Marais Viljoen

Nico Malan v Helpmekaar

Stellenberg v Voortrekker

Oakdale v Nelspruit

Rondebosch v Jeppe

Grey College v Noordheuwel

Paul Roos v Garsfontein

Monday

Melkbosstrand v Mali Foundation XV

Outeniqua v Welkom Gim

HTS Drostdy v Menlopark

Durbanville v EG Jansen

Boland Landbou v Waterkloof

SACS v KES

Paarl Gim v Monument

Paarl Boys High v Affies

Tuesday

Brackenfell v Marais Viljoen

Nico Malan v Rustenburg

Duineveld v Voortrekker

Framesby v Diamantveld

Rondebosch v Nelspruit

Stellenberg v Garsfontein

Oakdale v Helpmekaar

Grey College v Jeppe

Paul Roos v Noordheuwel

Grey High Festival fixtures

Saturday

Queen’s v St Stithians

Dale v Northwood

Pretoria Boys v Kearsney

Graeme v Hilton

Selborne v Westville

St Charles v Port Rex

Hudson Park v Muir College

Kingswood v DHS

Grey v Michaelhouse

Monday

Westville v Dale

Selborne v DHS

Hudson Park v Kearsney

Pretoria Boys High v Queen’s

Kingswood v Northwood

Bishops v Michaelhouse

St Charles v Daniel Pienaar

Muir v Ithembelihle

Mali XV v Woodridge

Grey v Hilton

Oakdale Festival fixtures

Overberg v Kirkwood

Montagu v Sentraal

Ooskus Gimnasium v Wagpos

Hermanus v Oosterlig

Hugenote v Lichtenburg

Augsburg v Westering

Strand v Kempton Park

Upington v Die Anker

Swartland v Pietersburg

Langenhoven Gimnasium v Zwartkop

Graaff-Reinet Volkskool v Merensky

Robertson v Oudtshoorn

Die Brandwag v Middelburg

Bredasdorp v Potch Gim

Charlie Hofmyer v Vryburg

Oakdale XV v Labori

The post A feast of SA schools festivals appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.