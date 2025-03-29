Rassie promised Kitsie Bok captaincy

Rassie Erasmus has revealed he once flip-flopped on the idea to promote Steven Kitshoff to the Springbok captaincy.

Speaking with Kitshoff and sports physician Jon Patricios on his podcast Rassie+, the Bok coach revealed how, in 2023, the recently retired prop was in line to captain SA against Argentina in Buenos Aires, only for Bongi Mbonambi to take charge instead.

“I actually even one time promised him, and I must say he’s one of the guys that handled it the best, I promised him the captaincy,” said Erasmus.

“I said, ‘Kitsie, if nothing changes, you’re probably going to be Springbok captain next week.’ He wasn’t captain. Never even asked me again. Just pitched up for training.”

The 33-year-old Kitshoff, who won two world titles during an illustrious 83-Test career, announced his retirement from rugby in February after neck fusion surgery.

“Rassie came to me and said, ‘listen, if everything goes to plan, no injuries, you’re looking good after this weekend, you’ll probably captain us against Argentina,’” he recalls.

“And then in that week, he realised – I think either medical staff or someone told him – ‘listen, Kitsie’s been playing a lot of minutes back-to-back every weekend.’

“Then he turned around and said, ‘listen, Kitsie, I think you’re more important to us for New Zealand in two weeks’ time. I’m going to keep you out of the squad this weekend. You’re going to run water, run touch, carry all the messages, play a massive role in the game, but we’re going to give Bongi the captaincy.’

“I understood what my role was for that weekend so I enjoyed Argentina. I had a bit more drinks on Wednesday with the steak, and then I could only focus on carrying messages onto the field.”

Kitshoff was the tip of the spear in a dominant Bok scrum, and the Vodacom URC title-winning Stormers captain’s club career also spanned time at Bordeaux-Begles and Ulster, experiences that he and Erasmus believe strengthened him as a player.

“I think Bordeaux was a big eye-opener because all I was used to back then was playing South African franchises, playing a bit of Super Rugby,” Kitshoff said. “You’re scrumming against guys twice your size. They don’t really pick athletic front-rowers. They look purely for size and strength.

“It’s a slower game, the weather conditions aren’t always perfect, and then you come up against some of the nastiest guys you’ve ever seen, and then I think the experience you gain in those couple of years is instrumental for your future.”

Erasmus added: “I remember Peter de Villiers, the scrum coach who also played in France a lot, he said to me, ‘let him go, man, let him go. He’s going to be so much better if he comes back.’ And I mean, exactly what you’re saying there.

“I just think people must accept that you don’t know how long your career is, and we don’t have the money in South Africa to keep you here, and if you’ve done your dues here as a young guy…

“Coaches go abroad, most of the coaches. Johann van Graan is doing well; Jake [White] was at Montpellier; I was at Munster; Franco Smith is at Glasgow; Jacques [Nienaber] is now at Leinster.

“There will always be a debate about it but my point of view is, you will learn there. And if your career ends a year or two earlier, you’ve earned a few more bucks.”

