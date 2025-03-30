Griquas and Pumas dominate as SA Cup race heats up

Griquas and the Pumas continued their unbeaten run in the SA Cup, while the Cheetahs and Boland Kavaliers are still in the race to the semi-finals after victories in round 4.

The past weekend was the first time this year that all five games were staged on a Saturday afternoon, with the Pumas extending their winning run courtesy of a deserving 50-35 triumph over Valke at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park.

Griquas saw off a brave challenge by the Griffons for a convincing 52-33 win. Playing at home in Welkom, the Griffons scored five tries, but found the physicality and pace of the defending champions too much to handle.

In Gqeberha, the Cheetahs had to work hard to defeat Eastern Province 47-35, yet the Kavaliers easily overcame the SWD Eagles 71-21 in Wellington, while in East London, the Leopards downed the Border Bulldogs 28-25 for their first win of the season.

With the competition nearing the halfway stage, Griquas and Pumas lead the standings with a full house of 20 points each, with the holders placed first due to a healthier points differential.

MORE: Bok mystery opponent revealed?

The Griffons remain third on 16 points despite their home defeat, followed by Boland (fourth, 13 points) and Cheetahs (fifth, 12 points). The Valke slipped to seventh on 11 points, which is four more than EP and five points better than the Eagles.

The Leopards’ first win increased their tally to four points, while Border has two points. The top four teams at the end of the single round of fixtures will qualify for the Currie Cup Premier Division.

Next week’s round 5 action starts on Friday evening when the Eagles host the Valke in George (6pm) and the Pumas face Border (7pm).

On Saturday, Griquas take on the Kavaliers in Kimberley (2pm), and EP play the Leopards in Gqeberha, while the Cheetahs and Griffons clash in Bloemfontein (both 3pm).

Round 4 results and scorers:

Valke 35-50 Pumas

Valke – Tries: Valentino Wellman, Abulele Ndabambi, Mbembe Payi, Musa Tshabalala. Conversions: Keagan Fortune (3). Penalties: Fortune (3).

Pumas – Tries: Ross Braude (2), Darren Adonis (2), Jay Cee Nel, Sango Xamlashe, Sampie Swiegers, Llewellyn Classen. Conversions: Clinton Swart (5).

Griffons 33-52 Griquas

Griffons – Tries: Keanu Vers, Mingo Piti, Jared Kruger, Willem van den Heever, Penalty try. Conversions: Andrew Kota (3).

Griquas – Tries: Dylan Maart (4), Cameron Hufke (2), Marco de Witt, Gurshwin Wehr. Conversions: George Whitehead (6).

EP 35-47 Cheetahs

EP – Tries: CJ Velleman, Shirwin Cupido, Troy Delport, Jayden Bantom. Conversions: Christian Humphries (3). Penalties: Humphries (3).

Cheetahs – Tries: Ali Mgijima (2), Michael Annies (2), Vernon Paulo, Litha Nkula, Sisonke Vumazonke. Conversions: Clayton Blommetjies (6).

Boland 71-21 SWD Eagles

Boland – Tries: Lunathi Nxele (3), HP van Schoor (2), James Tedder, Sidney Tobias, Taine-Randall Booysen, Xavier Mitchell, Michael Benadie, Riaan Louw. Conversions: Tedder (8).

SWD – Tries: JP Duvenage, Dian Basson, Kirwan Cupido. Conversions: Marlo Weich (3).

Border 25-28 Leopards

Border – Tries: Soso Xakalashe, Awonke Sondishe, Oyisa Balekile. Conversions: Maxwell Klaasen (2). Penalties: Klaasen (2).

Leopards – Tries: Uzile Tele, Lwandile Mapuko, Charles Williams. Conversions: Williams (2). Penalties: Williams (3).

The post SA Cup: Boland, Cheetahs back in winner’s circle appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.