Blitzboks on the hunt in Singapore finale

The 2024/25 SVNS champions will be crowned this weekend as the circuit reaches its climax in Singapore, with the Blitzboks looking to secure their top-four position.

Currently fourth in the standings after a ninth-place finish in Hong Kong last week, Philip Snyman’s men hold a slim two-point advantage over fifth-placed France.

Maintaining this position would give South Africa valuable seeding benefits heading into next month’s SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles.

Argentina’s men lead the standings by 12 points over Fiji and 14 over surprising Spain, needing only a sixth-place finish to secure the regular season title. All eight men’s teams – Argentina, Fiji, Spain, SA, France, New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain – have already qualified for the World Championship.

The Singapore event at the National Stadium features the same three-team pool format that the Blitzboks conquered when hosting in Cape Town earlier this season, meaning every match carries significant weight from the outset.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, New Zealand heads to Singapore looking to maintain their dominance after consecutive victories in Vancouver and Hong Kong.

Following this week’s finale, the top eight teams advance to the World Championship, while those finishing ninth through 12th will compete in the SVNS play-off in Los Angeles on May 3-4.

Olympic champions France will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating Argentina in last year’s inaugural final.

SVNS standings:

Argentina – 88 points

Fiji – 76

Spain – 74

South Africa – 66

France – 64

Australia – 54

New Zealand – 50

Great Britain – 38

