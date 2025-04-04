Why Willie le Roux extended his Bulls contract: SA, team-mates at play

Veteran Springbok fullback Willie le Roux extends his contract with the Vodacom Bulls.

The double Rugby World Cup winner had arrived in Pretoria on an initial three-year contract, set to expire at the end of June 2026, but will now stay until June 2027.

“South Africa will always be my home, but my teammates at the Bulls have been a big reason behind the decision to stay,” Le Roux said in a statement. “Hopefully, I can continue to guide some of the passionate younger players who are coming through over the next two years.”

Le Roux has made 24 appearances for the Bulls in the Vodacom URC and five in the Investec Champions Cup.

“Loftus is an unreal stadium to play in, it’s always been one of my favourites, you can’t beat the vibe that the supporters bring every week,” he added. “The club is special because of its fans and just what it means to put on its jersey every week we play.”

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said it was important to keep Springbok stalwarts like Le Roux in South Africa.

“It is great to be able to have him extend with us. This is what our rugby needs: Experienced campaigners to share their IP with the next crop of players.

“Willie has proven to us all – in a short time – just how important he is to what we are trying to achieve, I am sure his extension will be welcomed news to everyone, including players, coaches and our loyal fans.

“The next 12 weeks are very important for us because when you’re in knockout stages, there are no second chances, when you’re out, you’re out, but we are ready for the challenge!”

