Malcolm Marx extends Japanese stay

Malcolm Marx has reportedly penned a new deal with the Kubota Spears, which will see the two-time Springbok world champion continue to power the Japanese club until June 2027.

The 30-year-old, who missed out on winning a second title in Japan following Sunday’s League One final defeat by Toshiba Brave Lupus, has made more than 30 appearances for the Spears since 2021.

#BREAKING Malcolm Marx has extended his contract with Kubota Spears until June 2027#rugbyjp pic.twitter.com/Jpv8tVaLlY — RugbyJP.com (@rugbyjpcom) June 2, 2025

He linked up with the Frans Ludeke-coached outfit in 2020 from fellow Japanese outfit NTT Shining Arcs, who the hulking front-ranker joined after five years with the Lions in South Africa.

One of the original members of the Bomb Squad that helped South Africa win the 2019 world cup, Marx wrestled the Bok No 2 jumper away from Bongi Mbonambi in 2023 before a serious knee injury in a pool clash against Scotland ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

Marx is widely considered the best hooker on the planet, and is as good as any specialist fetcher over the ball as well as a threat on attack – the Germiston-born rake is the top try-scorer among forwards in Bok history (21 tries in 76 Tests).

