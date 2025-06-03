Heinrich Klaasen quits Proteas

Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a seven-year career with the Proteas.

The 33-year-old announced yesterday that he would be stepping away from the white-ball formats, which follows his retirement from red-ball cricket in 2024.

Klaasen made his ODI and T20I debuts in the summer of 2018, and went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive white-ball players of his generation.

He has played 60 ODIs and amassed over 2 000 runs at an average of just under 44 in the middle order. His power-hitting prowess was on full display during a blistering career-best 174 against Australia at his home ground, SuperSport Park, in 2023 – the second highest score ever recorded by a number five.

Renowned for his dominance against spin, Klaasen also represented South Africa in 58 T20Is, striking at a rate of 141.84. His ability to take on bowling attacks with calculated aggression made him a mainstay in South Africa’s limited-overs setup.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klaasen said. “It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.

“From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy.

“I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough. My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most and there were certain coaches in my career that kept believing in me – to them I will always be grateful.

“To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career.”

Director of National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe said: “Heinrich has been a true matchwinner for South Africa. He was a player capable of changing the course of a game in a matter of overs. His commitment and impact in the white-ball formats have been immense, and we thank him for his outstanding service to South African cricket.

“He has been transparent with Cricket South Africa throughout the past few months, and we fully respect his decision to retire from international cricket. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki added: “Heinrich has been a fantastic ambassador for South African cricket, both on and off the field. His performances in the green and gold have brought joy to many South Africans, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire the next generation.”

“We thank him for his contributions over the years and wish him everything of the best for the future.”

