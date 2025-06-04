Cameron Hanekom crowned URC young star

Cameron Hanekom has been named the 2024-25 URC Next-Gen Player of the Season following a standout campaign as the Bulls chase a second-consecutive final appearance.

The 22-year-old met the criteria for the award, which honours players aged 23 or under with no more than five international caps at the start of the season, and who played at least nine matches.

He has featured regularly at No 8, while also offering versatility across the back row, and his performances have pushed him into the Springbok conversation for the upcoming international season. With Jasper Wiese sidelined due to injury, Hanekom is seen as a strong candidate to fill the vacancy in the national setup.

Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden added to the South African accolades by claiming the Tackle Machine award, which recognises the competition’s most effective defender.

Hanekom was one of three Bulls players named in the URC Elite XV. He was joined by Wilco Louw and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

South Africa was further represented in the team of the season by Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen, Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe, Stormers Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Leinster bruiser RG Snyman.

