Sharks lose Bok champ for Loftus clash

A key member in the pack and leader has been ruled out for the Sharks as the Durbanites chase a first Vodacom URC final against the Bulls in Pretoria tomorrow.

The Sharks head to Loftus Versfeld riding high after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Munster in Durban last week, but head coach John Plumtree has to do without skipper Eben Etzebeth for the semi-final clash with the Herd.

Etzebeth was injured at training this week, so Corne Rahl has replaced the two-time Springbok world champion in the second row, while Siya Kolisi takes over the captaincy.

URC REWIND: Bulls vs Sharks

Lock Emile van Heerden also comes in for Jason Jenkins, who hasn’t recovered from a knock. Deon Slabbert takes up a spot on the bench, along with centre Jurenzo Julius for Francois Venter. The rest of the lineup remains unchanged.

Jake White’s Bulls dispatched Edinburgh to book a successive home semi, and boast a strong Loftus record against the Sharks in the URC (3-2).

However, recent form favours Plumtree’s men, who claimed both league meetings this season, including a 29-19 upset in Pretoria.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 James Venter, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Bench: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Deon Slabbert, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Bradley Davids, 22 Jurenzo Julius, 23 Yaw Penxe.

