Watch: Drama and heartbreak on Comrades Marathon course

By mid-morning, the Comrades Marathon was already delivering drama and heartbreak as many of the early leaders struggled to maintain their pace, with several forced to walk sections of the course and others grimacing through cramps.

The Witness reports that men’s leader Onalenna Khonkhobe, who took an early lead, has been seen walking on multiple occasions and finishing is likely to be a challenge.

In the women’s race, Gerda Steyn was leading after Botha’s Hill, followed by Alexandra Morozova in second place and Dominika Stelmach in third.

There were also several position changes in the men’s race, with Tete Dijane moving up to third place and Nikolai Volkov now running in second.

The morning started fast, with Khonkhobe setting the early pace and quickly taking charge of the men’s pack. However, he has since been seen walking and struggling with cramping in his right leg.

In the women’s race, Zambian athlete Elizabeth Mukoloma, who had been the early leader, dropped back to fourth place after Botha’s Hill and was also spotted walking on steeper sections of the route. She was replaced in third by Stelmach.

Khokhobe, who unwisely took the early lead from Pietermaritzburg, suddenly saw himself paying for his early sins when he felt the pressure around Inchanga and started walking. His face looked stressed and there were clear signs that he won't be able to make it to the half way…