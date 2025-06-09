Jake White on ‘underdogs’ Bulls’ URC final challenge

Jake White says the Vodacom Bulls are holding a ‘lotto ticket’ going into Saturday’s URC final against Leinster at Croke Park, and is banking on his senior players to make it count.

The Bulls face a formidable Leinster side playing its first URC decider, coming off a big win over defending champions Glasgow. The two top-ranked teams in the league stage this season, the Herd boast a 4-2 record against the Irish giants in the competition, including a historic Dublin semi-final win and back-to-back Loftus Versfeld victories.

White’s troops left the Republic yesterday, and were scheduled to hold a recovery session in the Irish capital today as they target a maiden URC title.

“The wonderful thing for us is that we have a lotto ticket,” said White. “You can’t win the lotto if you don’t have a ticket. We have a 50% chance of winning on Saturday. That’s how sport works.

“We have to travel to play an international team. It is going to be like Ireland versus the Bulls. I’m not underplaying it,” he added. “Ireland have beaten the All Blacks and many big teams. So we have to work hard; get things to work in our favour; recover well from bumps and bruises. Then we have to play very well.

“Look at what Leinster did to Glasgow and look at what Glasgow did to us last year. They did not struggle to beat Glasgow and will be on a high now going into a final at home.”

The Bulls will contest their third URC final in four seasons, but White insists that history holds little value this week.

“It is all immaterial. It is now a final,” the veteran coach added. “For both sides it is a completely different challenge. It doesn’t matter that we beat them last year in a knockout game.

“I’m glad because the whole of Dublin will be rugby crazy. Our young players will experience something unique and special. I will work hard for the guys to enjoy it and be ready. People travel the world to hopefully see the underdogs win. That is what happens in sport.”

White is leaning on the experience of his Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks to guide the squad through the week.

“We need our senior guys who have been there and done it to impart their knowledge. We have Willie le Roux who has won a [Rugby] World Cup, so has Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie. We also have guys who have played in finals. I want them to talk to each other about what works, and what doesn’t.”

