Proteas pick Lungi Ngidi for World Test Championship final

SA Cricket Mag Less than a minute

The Proteas have named their XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England.

It starts at 11:30 tomorrow.

Pace bowler Lungi Ngidi has been selected ahead of the unlucky Dane Paterson, while Ryan Rickelton partners Aiden Markram at the top of the order with Tony de Zorzi missing out.

Keshav Maharaj is the sole spinner.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma confirmed that all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will bat at No 3.

Proteas XI – Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagsio Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

