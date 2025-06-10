Watch: Boks hit the ground running

Skipper Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks at training in Johannesburg, as the world champions set the wheels in motion for the 2025 season.

The Boks face the Barbarians on June 28 in Cape Town, before playing Tests against Italy (July 5 and 12, in Pretoria and Gqeberha respectively) and Georgia (July 19 in Mbombela).

The Springboks in action during day one of their on-field preparations ahead of the new international season pic.twitter.com/S332ZdSxJW — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 9, 2025

