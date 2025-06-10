Network Sport

Watch: Boks hit the ground running

The Springboks are back in training for the 2025 season as they get ready for clashes against the Barbarians, Italy, and Georgia.

3 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine Less than a minute
Image for illustration purposes. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

Skipper Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks at training in Johannesburg, as the world champions set the wheels in motion for the 2025 season.

The Boks face the Barbarians on June 28 in Cape Town, before playing Tests against Italy (July 5 and 12, in Pretoria and Gqeberha respectively) and Georgia (July 19 in Mbombela).

