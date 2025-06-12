83-year-old breaks own record as oldest Comrades Marathon finisher

Sekhukhune athlete Johannes Maros Mosehla (83) has broken his own record as the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher.

According to Lowvelder, he completed the 89.98km race this past weekend. Mosehla finished the Pietermaritzburg to Durban race in under 11:47:27.

In 2023, Mosehla broke the record held by Wally Hayward, who completed the Comrades Marathon at 80 in 1989. In 2024, Mosehla finished the race at the age of 82.

The 2025 race marked his 12th finish since his first attempt at age 63.

The Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Funani Jerry Maseko, congratulated Mosehla on making history once again.

He said Mosehla crossing the finish line showed extraordinary endurance, discipline and spirit.

“He is the living embodiment of what it means to never give up,” said Maseko. “At 83 years old, he continues to inspire not just Limpopo, but the entire nation, proving that determination knows no age. His story is one of courage, perseverance and undying commitment to fitness and excellence.”

Maseko noted that Mosehla’s historic achievement is a testament to the importance of active ageing and participation in sport at all stages of life.

He said his department is committed to continuing to support athletes and encouraging older people to remain active.

“We salute Mosehla. Limpopo is proud and South Africa is inspired.”