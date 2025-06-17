Bok squad: Who’s in, who’s out?

Rassie Erasmus cut the Springbok squad to 45 players on Sunday, releasing 11 players and adding one.

The Bok coach made cuts after the first week of training in Johannesburg as the world champions prepare to host the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28 before kicking off the 2025 season in July with two Tests against Italy and one against Georgia.

Here’s the ins and outs of the squad makeup, including injuries, releases, and new call-ups.

Injured and released:

Six players have been released due to injuries and will return to their clubs or franchises for rehabilitation:

Lukhanyo Am

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Cameron Hanekom

Juarno Augustus

Gerhard Steenekamp

Ntuthuko Mchunu

Released to unions:

Five players were released as Erasmus feels there’s sufficient cover in their positions, though they remain on standby:

Jaden Hendrikse

Jordan Hendrikse

Quan Horn

Renzo du Plessis

Ntokozo Makhaza

Called up:

Edinburgh prop Boan Venter is the only new addition, earning his first Springbok call-up. The former Cheetahs and Junior Springbok loosehead has impressed in the URC and Challenge Cup and is set to join the squad on Sunday, 29 June.

Squad updates:

The majority of the squad assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday, with Bulls players scheduled to join on Monday evening after their URC final defeat at Leinster, and RG Snyman (Tuesday), Handre Pollard and Thomas du Toit (Monday) arriving this week.

45-man Springbok squad:



Forwards:

Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter

Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Marnus van der Merwe

Vincent Koch, Neethling Fouche, Wilco Louw, Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Jean Kleyn, Cobus Wiese, RG Snyman

Lood de Jager, Ruan Nortje, Franco Mostert

Siya Kolisi, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith

Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Tshituka

Evan Roos, Jasper Wiese

Backs:

Faf de Klerk, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg

Manie Libbok, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handre Pollard

Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Edwill van der Merwe

Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker

Jesse Kriel, Canan Moodie

Aphelele Fassi, Damian Willemse, Willie le Roux

The post Bok squad: Who’s in, who’s out appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

