Rassie Erasmus: ‘Shackles-off’ Baa Baas to test Boks

Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks’ clash with the Barbarians in Cape Town will be an unpredictable and challenging start to the world champions’ 2025 season.

The invitational side, known for their free-flowing approach, arrive in the Republic for the first time to face the Boks at Cape Town Stadium on June 28.

It’s the ninth meeting between the teams, but the first on South African soil and the first since a 31-31 draw at Wembley in 2016.

“It’s a difficult one to plan around… but we want to start on a good foot,” Erasmus said. “I’ve coached the Barbarians, and a lot of these players have played for the Barbarians.”

The Bok boss said the nature of the invitational team makes traditional match preparation challenging.

“It’s a setup where it’s shackles off and the pressure is almost on the Barbarians to play entertaining rugby, and not to worry about the consequences,” Erasmus added.

BOK SQUAD: Who’s in, who’s out

“I remember when I coached them [against Argentina in 2018], they get together on a Sunday – a bunch of great names, talented guys – so there’s not a lot of analysis we can do on them.

“So I guess we’ll focus a lot on ourselves when we get to the game.”

Erasmus views the match as a chance to ease Japan-based players such as Lood de Jager, Malcolm Marx, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse back into the Test setup.

“It is maybe an opportunity for some of those guys who haven’t played in a while, like those from Japan,” he added.

Erasmus named a trimmed 45-man squad after releasing 11 players due to injury or club commitments. Edinburgh prop Boan Venter earned his first call-up to replace the injured Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu.

The Boks will face Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha after the Baa Baas clash, in Pretoria and Gqeberha on July 5 and 12 respectively, and followed by a clash against Georgia in Nelspruit on July 19.

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.

