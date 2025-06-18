Rassie Erasmus backs Boan Venter to make it with Boks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says newly called-up loosehead prop Boan Venter is the right fit for the national setup.

The Boks are building towards their season-opener against the Barbarians in Cape Town next Saturday.

Venter, who played for Free State from 2017 to 2021 before joining Edinburgh, is expected to join the squad in the coming days after being called up as injury cover.

“Boan comes through the Cheetahs ranks and the junior structures in South Africa, and he has also been very consistent for Edinburgh,” said Erasmus at today’s press conference in Johannesburg. “He knows what to expect from a scrummaging, mauling and lineout perspective, so we are pretty sure he’ll make it.”

Having made 80 appearances for Edinburgh in four seasons, Venter was on track to become Scotland’s latest kilted Saffa. However, the lure of the green and gold proved too strong.

“We are aware that he could have qualified for Scotland, but for us it’s not a case of denying opportunities to players abroad,” said Erasmus. “We select the best players we can, and with Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntutuko Mchunu nursing injuries, he was the next best player on our radar.”

With just over a week to go before the Boks kick off their 2025 campaign, Erasmus said the clash against the Barbarians would be the ideal first fixture of the season.

“We wanted to play against them, and we know it will be a good test for us. They are a team that enjoys playing what they see, but the focus for us in that match will be on our structures,” he said.

“They have included some very experienced campaigners and great players in world rugby in their squad, so it will be a good assignment for us to get back into the swing of things at this level.”

Meanwhile, captain Siya Kolisi said he is excited about the year ahead.

“For most of us, it’s hard to say goodbye at the end of each season, so being back together and to see a guy like Lood [de Jager – who is back from a long injury layoff], was also great.

“On the field, we are training well, and our sessions are close to match intensity, so we are pleased with how things are going.”

Assistant coach Felix Jones, back in the Bok fold after a short stint with England, said the squad is determined to keep evolving.

“It’s been great to be back with the coaches and to see how we’ve evolved as a team, especially if one looks at how things have changed since then. We know we need to keep growing and improving, and we are working hard on achieving that on the field.”

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.

