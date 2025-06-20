Aphelele Fassi feeds off Bok energy

The support of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and the freedom granted by attack guru Tony Brown have brought out the best in fullback Aphelele Fassi.

Fassi made his Test debut on the wing against Georgia in 2021 but was sent back to the Sharks to work on his game and didn’t make the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad.

However, a more refined player and matured person returned to the national set-up last year, making eight Test starts in the No 15 jersey.

Erasmus notably backed Fassi to start against the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park ahead of veteran fullback Willie le Roux, saying it was ‘his time to shine’ on the Test stage. Which he did.

“It was important,” said Fassi on Wednesday of Erasmus’ support. “I guess it did build a lot of character in me; it did show that I could do things that I didn’t think I was able to do.”

KEO & ZELS: Give Rassie the Boks to 2035

Fassi now understands the culture of the current Bok squad, where it’s about more than just who makes the match-day 23.

“The role I want to play in the Springboks is to help in a positive way whether I’m playing or not, be here and enjoy training with players like Gazza [Damian Willemse], Willie le Roux and Handre Pollard. I want to help the team do well. I feed off energy [in the team], and I see how guys try to do things and I try to repeat the same thing.”

MORE: I’m not changing Bok philosophy – Brown

That team-first energy has been amplified by the influence of Brown.

“Tony and the coaches want us to express ourselves and be able to play with freedom and following how we want to execute and how we want to play as a team,” said the 27-year-old.

“For the last couple of weeks, Damian and I have been helping each other with areas of our game. The experience that Willie brings for Damian and me is vital for us. The aim for us is not to bash each other up but to compete and help each other going forward.”

ALSO: I’ll finish up at the Stormers – Doogz

With the Boks scheduled to play 15 Tests this year, as well as next Saturday’s non-cap match against the Barbarians, Fassi is set to gain more vital experience ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. But he knows he will have to keep evolving.

“Each and every year that you play, you have a target on your back, and I think that’s why we want to develop our game and be able to not be predictable. It’s up to me to tick those boxes and play a different style and come up with a different approach to how I go into games and how I play.”

The post Fassi feeds off Bok energy appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.