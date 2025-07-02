Leopards overpower Valke in dominant FNB Girls Rugby Week performance

The Leopards delivered a powerful performance in Match 2 of the second day at the 2025 FNB U16 and U18 Girls Rugby Week, shutting out the Valke with a convincing 15-0 victory at Queens High School in Johannesburg.

From the opening whistle, the Leopards controlled the game through smart positional play and relentless pressure, Bedfordview Edenvale News reports.

Their tactical dominance left the Valke with limited scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Captain Lumka Mtebele led by example, capping off the performance with a decisive try in the closing stages.

Her leadership and impactful play earned her the Player of the Match accolade.

With this commanding win, the Leopards have set a high standard as the tournament progresses, showcasing depth, discipline and skill in the youth women’s rugby arena.