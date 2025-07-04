Network Sport

Watch: Moneyman says ‘Boks too dangerous’

The Moneyman breaks down why the Springboks are shaping up to be a dangerous threat as they gear up for their match against Italy tomorrow.

July 4, 2025
YouTube video screenshot.

Kevin Ferguson, known as ‘The Moneyman’, chats to SA Rugby magazine’s editor Zelim Nel about tomorrow’s Boks match against Italy.

He says the Boks will beat Italy at Loftus Versfeld, but not by 41 points.

 

