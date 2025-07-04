Less than a minute

SA Rugby Magazine Less than a minute

Watch: Moneyman says ‘Boks too dangerous’

Kevin Ferguson, known as ‘The Moneyman’, chats to SA Rugby magazine’s editor Zelim Nel about tomorrow’s Boks match against Italy.

He says the Boks will beat Italy at Loftus Versfeld, but not by 41 points.

