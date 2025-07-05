Van den Berg double seals it for Boks

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg scored a brace of tries as the Springboks out-muscled Italy in the first of two Tests at Loftus Versfeld tonight.

The Springboks backed up their massive win over the Barbarians with another victory – running in five tries to beat the Azzurri 42-24 in Pretoria. But it was far from the quality usually associated with the South African team and coach Rassie Erasmus will be demanding a far more polished performance next week.

Although there may’ve been some doubts, there was no repeat of the ‘Nightmare of Florence’ as the Boks defaulted to what had worked for them in the past with the forwards looking to dominate the set pieces and feeding off Italian mistakes. It was an industrious, albeit unspectacular performance but it steered the Boks to their 16th win over Italy in the two teams’ history.

Jesse Kriel became the 67th Springbok captain and celebrated in style by dotting down a Damian de Allende grubber in the 11th minute. Referee Holly Robinson awarded the try, but the decision was sent up to the TMO to check if Kriel was not ahead of the kick. However the officials agreed that there was no clear evidence to suggest that Kriel was offside.

The Springboks didn’t have it all their own way in the first half, with the Azzurri putting in a spirited defensive effort characterised by some monster hits. But cynical play on their own line saw Italy lose their influential No 8 Lorenzo Cannone, and almost immediately conceded a try – scored by Bok scrumhalf van den Berg.

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse and van den Berg’s second of the night, made sure that the Boks go into the sheds with a comfortable 28-3 lead. Handre Pollard was perfect from the kicking tee, converting all four tries.

It was however the Azzurri who came out stronger in the second half, with flanker Manuel Zuliani scoring Italy’s first try of the night.

Replacement tighthead, Vincent Koch, scored his first try in the Green & Gold to restore the Boks’ 25-point advantage, but Italy hit back shortly afterwards with a try on debut for Pablo Dimcheff, followed by one by captain Niccolo Cannone which reduced the deficit to just 11 points.

Replacement loose forward Marco van Staden scored the sixth and final try for the Boks as they wrapped up the victory.

Both teams had a try denied in the second half, but it had no real bearing on the result as the South Africans leave Loftus with the mission accomplished.

The second and final Test in this mini-series takes place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next Saturday.

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.

