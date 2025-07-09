Proteas coach: Wiaan Mulder put team before record

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad says Wiaan Mulder showed his character by putting the team first and turning down a shot at cricketing immortality.

Mulder declared South Africa’s innings closed on 626-5 in the second Test against Zimbabwe – despite being unbeaten on 367 and within reach of Brian Lara’s world record 400*.

The Proteas went on to complete an innings-and-236-run victory and seal a 2-0 series sweep.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Conrad revealed that the decision to end the innings came from Mulder himself.

“It says everything about Wiaan. I know there’s so much been said about it,” Conrad said. “We don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. I asked Wessie yesterday, he came up [to me], ‘What are your thoughts?’ He said to me, ‘I think we need to bowl’.”

“And I said, ‘What about the record?’ He said, ‘I’m fine. Let’s keep that for the greats.’

“That says everything about Wiaan – how he wants to play his cricket and how he wants to be remembered. I respect and buy into that.”

Also read: OPINION: Mulder may regret not chasing record

Conrad praised the 27-year-old for silencing critics with a record-breaking knock at No 3.

“It wasn’t long ago when people weren’t quite sure whether he should even be in the side or batting at No 3. It’s amazing how the conversations have changed now. I’m really thrilled for Wiaan and I’m sure he is a really happy man now as well.”

The post Conrad: Mulder put team before record appeared first on SA Cricketmag.