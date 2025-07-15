Springboks name Siya Kolisi and 3 debutants for Georgia Test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a revamped side for Saturday’s match against Georgia in Mbombela, headlined by the return of captain Siya Kolisi and three debutants in the front row: Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche.

According to Lowvelder, the new trio joins a team featuring only five starters from last week’s win over Italy. Kolisi slots into a loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cobus Wiese, while Eben Etzebeth partners Ruan Nortje in the engine room.

Backline changes include Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and Edwill van der Merwe in a dynamic back three with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Aphelele Fassi.

Erasmus said the mix of youth and experience aims to build depth while preparing for The Rugby Championship.

“They’ve earned their chance, and we’re excited to see them perform,” Erasmus said.

Kick-off is at 17:10. Tickets for the Mbombela Stadium clash are still available on Ticketmaster.

Springbok team to face Georgia:

Boan Venter Marnus van der Merwe Neethling Fouche Eben Etzebeth Ruan Nortje Siya Kolisi (captain) Pieter-Steph du Toit Cobus Wiese Grant Williams Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Kurt-Lee Arendse Damian de Allende Canan Moodie Edwill van der Merwe Aphelele Fassi

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Thomas du Toit

18. Vincent Koch

19. RG Snyman

20. Kwagga Smith

21. Faf de Klerk

22. Handré Pollard

23. Damian Willemse