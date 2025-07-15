Network Sport

Springboks name Siya Kolisi and 3 debutants for Georgia Test

Siya Kolisi returns as the Springboks name three debutants in their line-up to face Georgia in Mbombela ahead of The Rugby Championship.

3 hours ago
Captain Siya Kolisi. Photo: Stefan de Villiers/Lowvelder

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a revamped side for Saturday’s match against Georgia in Mbombela, headlined by the return of captain Siya Kolisi and three debutants in the front row: Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche.

According to Lowvelder, the new trio joins a team featuring only five starters from last week’s win over Italy. Kolisi slots into a loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cobus Wiese, while Eben Etzebeth partners Ruan Nortje in the engine room.

Backline changes include Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and Edwill van der Merwe in a dynamic back three with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Aphelele Fassi.

Erasmus said the mix of youth and experience aims to build depth while preparing for The Rugby Championship.

“They’ve earned their chance, and we’re excited to see them perform,” Erasmus said.

Kick-off is at 17:10. Tickets for the Mbombela Stadium clash are still available on Ticketmaster.

Springbok team to face Georgia:

  1. Boan Venter
  2. Marnus van der Merwe
  3. Neethling Fouche
  4. Eben Etzebeth
  5. Ruan Nortje
  6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
  7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
  8. Cobus Wiese
  9. Grant Williams
  10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
  11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
  12. Damian de Allende
  13. Canan Moodie
  14. Edwill van der Merwe
  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi
17. Thomas du Toit
18. Vincent Koch
19. RG Snyman
20. Kwagga Smith
21. Faf de Klerk
22. Handré Pollard
23. Damian Willemse

