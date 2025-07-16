Rassie Erasmus: Jasper Wiese’s four-match ban is fair

The Springboks will not be challenging Jasper Wiese’s four-match suspension, with Rassie Erasmus saying the process was ‘fair’ and without fault.

Wiese has been banned for four Tests following a red card for what was deemed a headbutt on Italy loosehead prop Danilo Fischetti. He was sent off in the 20th minute of Saturday’s clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, and faced a World Rugby disciplinary hearing yesterday morning.

Erasmus told the media at the team announcement that he was satisfied with how the process unfolded.

“I thought the whole hearing this morning was top class,” said Erasmus. “Jasper got his chance to be honest about what he thinks. The way the chair lady ran the whole thing was clear – just the way they listened to what Jasper said. I think getting four matches banned is fair.”

The suspension means Wiese will miss the final Test of the Incoming Series against Georgia in Mbombela, both The Rugby Championship clashes against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town (August 16 & 23), and the first All Blacks Test in Auckland (September 6).

He will be available again for the return match against New Zealand in Wellington on September 13, followed by two fixtures against Argentina in Durban and London.

