Springbok player ratings from 55-10 win against Georgia

The Springboks beat Georgia 55-10 in a one-off Test in Mbombela on Saturday. The reigning world champions scored nine tries to the one by the visitors.

The Boks are next in action in the Rugby Championship, which starts next month.

Here are The Citizen’s player ratings from the match in Mbombela, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 7: The attacking fullback got few chances with ball in hand, but he played his part in Canan Moodie’s try. He contested well in the air, but also made a few basic errors. Off in the 55th minute.

Edwill van der Merwe 9: He scored two tries, both well-taken, and had a hand in Canan Moodie’s try. Tackled well, contested strongly in the air, and chased kicks. Another excellent Bok performance.

Canan Moodie 8: He had a few good runs, kicked and chased well on two occasions, tackled strongly and showed strength and power to score one of the Boks’ tries. Definitely a 13 option going forward.

Damian de Allende 8: Another all-action performance from the inside centre; he carried strongly, he cleaned rucks, he tackled hard and he kicked for position. He also charged down a clearance kick.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: By no fault of his own, he had a fairly quiet game, but the action never really went his way. He chased kicks and tackled well, and also scored a try after some good play by RG Snyman and Grant Williams.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 6: He looked dangerous with ball in hand, kicked and collected well on one occasion, but a little all over the place. He missed several kicks at goal and also didn’t kick well out of hand. Off in the 55th.

Grant Williams 8: His first clearance kick was poor and resulted in Georgia’s only try. But he broke the line brilliantly, which led to Moodie’s try, and also made the long over-the-top pass for Edwill van der Merwe’s one try, and played part in Arendse’s try.

Cobus Wiese 6: The regular lock was asked to play out of position at eighthman and he did an okay job. He carried strongly on occasion and made a few tackles and cleans, but he knocked on badly on one occasion. Off in 44th. Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: He was back to his unbelievable best, working tirelessly throughout the match, making tackles and carrying hard, and cleaning rucks. He was literally everywhere on the field. Siya Kolisi 6: Took a blow to the head in the second minute and left the action, which might have influenced his game. Returned by making tackles and carrying on occasion, and got better and busier as the game went on. Ruan Nortje 9: He is yet to play poorly in a Bok jersey. He was, like Du Toit, involved in everything and was everywhere. He was the lineout banker, he assisted in Moodie’s try, he tackled and cleaned and took kick offs. Brilliant in all respects. Eben Etzebeth 6: He was busy in the tight-loose play, he tackled well and carried and cleaned, and charged down a kick, but he wasn’t the imposing figure he normally is. Left the action shortly after half-time. Neethling Fouche 7: He scrummed well on debut, forcing a number of penalties, he tackled on occasion and cleaned rucks. Left the action in the 44th minute; he would have hoped for a bit more game time. Marnus van der Merwe 9: The debutant hooker had a dream match and could be the next big thing at No 2. What a performance. His lineout throwing was spot on, he scored two tries and was busy all over the field. Boan Venter 8: He was all-powerful at scrum time, winning a few penalties and getting his team on the front foot. He was busy in the tight-loose and also scored a good try. He will be a happy and satisfied man. Bench 8: The front row of Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit and Vincent Koch did their bit to keep the Bok scrum dominant, while RG Snyman’s power runs and off-loading game came to the fore as the game opened up. Kwagga Smith was as busy as ever, he was excellent receiving kicks and carried and cleaned rucks regularly. Faf de Klerk added energy to the performance late on and chipped the ball into space for Edwill van der Merwe’s second try, while Handre Pollard played a part in Damian Willemse’s try, he kicked and collected a kick, and he scored himself in a calming, strong cameo late on. Willemse made a few errors, but he tackled nicely and will be pleased with his try.