Springbok player ratings from 55-10 win against Georgia

A number of players in the Bok team stood tall, among them Edwill van der Merwe, Ruan Nortje and the debutants Marnus van der Merwe and Boan Venter.

5 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 3 minutes read
The Springboks in action against Georgia in Mbombela last night. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Springboks beat Georgia 55-10 in a one-off Test in Mbombela on Saturday. The reigning world champions scored nine tries to the one by the visitors.

The Boks are next in action in the Rugby Championship, which starts next month.

Here are The Citizen’s player ratings from the match in Mbombela, out of 10.

 

Aphelele Fassi 7: The attacking fullback got few chances with ball in hand, but he played his part in Canan Moodie’s try. He contested well in the air, but also made a few basic errors. Off in the 55th minute.

Edwill van der Merwe 9: He scored two tries, both well-taken, and had a hand in Canan Moodie’s try. Tackled well, contested strongly in the air, and chased kicks. Another excellent Bok performance.

Canan Moodie 8: He had a few good runs, kicked and chased well on two occasions, tackled strongly and showed strength and power to score one of the Boks’ tries. Definitely a 13 option going forward.

Canan Moodie scores a try against Georgia in Mbombela. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

 

Damian de Allende 8: Another all-action performance from the inside centre; he carried strongly, he cleaned rucks, he tackled hard and he kicked for position. He also charged down a clearance kick.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: By no fault of his own, he had a fairly quiet game, but the action never really went his way. He chased kicks and tackled well, and also scored a try after some good play by RG Snyman and Grant Williams.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 6: He looked dangerous with ball in hand, kicked and collected well on one occasion, but a little all over the place. He missed several kicks at goal and also didn’t kick well out of hand. Off in the 55th.

Grant Williams 8: His first clearance kick was poor and resulted in Georgia’s only try. But he broke the line brilliantly, which led to Moodie’s try, and also made the long over-the-top pass for Edwill van der Merwe’s one try, and played part in Arendse’s try.

