Videos: Banyana Banyana star hospitalised after horror injury in Wafcon defeat

South African Football Association (SAFA) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has provided an update on Gabriela Salgado, who suffered a serious injury during Banyana Banyana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca last night.

According to The Citizen, the serious injury to Salgado happened in the 83rd minute, leaving the Banyana Banyana players traumatised, and the defending Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions never recovered after the incident.

The game was locked at 1-1 at the time of the incident, and the match seemed to be heading for extra time until the horror injury to Salgado.

Warning: Video footage may be upsetting to sensitive viewers

Nigeria strike late to seal victory

Nigeria scored the opening goal from the penalty spot through captain Rasheedat Ajibade after Bambanani Mbane was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Banyana’s equaliser also came from the penalty spot in the 60th minute through Linda Motlhalo after Hilda Magaia was pulled down in the box by Osinachi Ohale.

Nigeria, however, went on to win the encounter through Michelle Alozie’s stoppage-time long-range strike.

Salgado taken to hospital

“Gabby had a serious injury during the game and was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident for further assessment and management. The extent of the injury is unknown at this stage, and we will give an update once all the facts are known,” Dr Ngwenya told Safa media.

Banyana struggled to recover

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the Salgado incident killed the team’s momentum and might have led to the players losing focus, which resulted in Nigeria’s winning goal.

“I think from the reactions of the players, it was bad. I haven’t seen the medical report yet,” Ellis told the media after the game.

“But from the players’ side, it looked bad because we had to calm them down, we had to make them refocus, which was very difficult after that moment.”

Banyana Banyana’s disappointment was evident after their loss to Nigeria. Despite the defeat, the team fought valiantly. Well done Banyana Banyana! Mzansi is very proud of how far you’ve come.👏⚽️ #BanyanaBanyana #WAFCON2024 #SuperFalconsVsBanyana #BanyanaFanPark… pic.twitter.com/LtRRIciNLc — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) July 22, 2025

Safa president Danny Jordaan wished Salgado a speedy recovery.

“First of all, we would like to wish a speedy recovery to Gabriela Salgado. We are all waiting to hear what the doctors have to say, either tonight or tomorrow,” said Jordaan before applauding Banyana for their gallant effort despite their defeat to Nigeria.

“Banyana fought very well, and it was a brave performance from the Wafcon defending champions. You have established yourselves as one of the best teams on the continent. We fought bravely, and we are proud of your performance,” added Jordaan.

Nigeria will face hosts Morocco in the final on Saturday, while Banyana will play Ghana in the third-place play-off on Friday.

Watch the highlights: