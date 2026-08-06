George sailor headed to New York for championships

George Lakes Yacht Club (GLYC) sailor Jordyn Soldin has been selected to represent South Africa as a member of Team Granate at the inaugural Women’s International Championships in New York in September, reports George Herald.

Team Granate is one of only 20 teams selected from 48 applications received from around the world, making this invitation a significant international achievement for the South African team.

Soldin’s sailing journey began at GLYC when she was just 11.

Since then, she has built an impressive sailing career, competing in regattas across the country and earning a reputation as a skilled and dedicated sailor.

For the past four consecutive years, Soldin has represented GLYC in the prestigious Lipton Challenge Cup, sailing alongside a dedicated team of GLYC members.

Her commitment, teamwork and sportsmanship have made her a valued member of the club and an inspiration to many of its junior sailors.

As she prepares to compete against some of the world’s top female sailors in New York, she will proudly represent not only South Africa on the international stage, but also the club and the Garden Route sailing community.

GLYC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Soldin and Team Granate and wishes them fair winds and every success at the championships.

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