Watch: 41-year-old AB de Villiers hits 41-ball century
Watch as a beloved cricket superstar rolled back the years with an explosive century that steered South Africa to victory.
AB de Villiers (41) needed just 41 balls to strike a century for South Africa in the World Championship of Legends yesterday.
The Proteas legend ended unbeaten on 116 off 51 balls in his side’s 10-wicket win against England.
I don’t care what you said, but for me this guy AB de Villiers is the Greatest Cricketer of all time. No player I repeat no player can have the skills and shots like him. #ABdeVilliers #WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/Z2YG8CG4AN
— 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐚𝟏𝟕 (@Agastya_Cult) July 24, 2025
– 116* runs.
– 51 balls.
– 15 fours.
– 7 sixes.
AB DE VILLIERS SHOW WHILE CHASING 152 RUNS IN WCL.
pic.twitter.com/rI6sxoh3Qm
— Nadeem (@cricupdatesonX) July 24, 2025
AB de Villiers smashed a century as South Africa thrashed England by 10 wickets at the World Championship of Legends. pic.twitter.com/eHBManCtgH
— SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) July 24, 2025
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Watch the highlights:
The post Watch: 41-year-old AB hits 41-ball century appeared first on SA Cricketmag.