Watch: 41-year-old AB de Villiers hits 41-ball century

AB de Villiers (41) needed just 41 balls to strike a century for South Africa in the World Championship of Legends yesterday.

The Proteas legend ended unbeaten on 116 off 51 balls in his side’s 10-wicket win against England.

I don’t care what you said, but for me this guy AB de Villiers is the Greatest Cricketer of all time. No player I repeat no player can have the skills and shots like him. #ABdeVilliers #WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/Z2YG8CG4AN — 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐚𝟏𝟕 (@Agastya_Cult) July 24, 2025

– 116* runs.

– 51 balls.

– 15 fours.

– 7 sixes. AB DE VILLIERS SHOW WHILE CHASING 152 RUNS IN WCL.

pic.twitter.com/rI6sxoh3Qm — Nadeem (@cricupdatesonX) July 24, 2025

AB de Villiers smashed a century as South Africa thrashed England by 10 wickets at the World Championship of Legends. pic.twitter.com/eHBManCtgH — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) July 24, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Championship Of Legends | WCL (@worldchampionshipoflegends)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Game Changers South Africa Champions (@gc_southafricachampions)

Watch the highlights:

