Watch: 41-year-old AB de Villiers hits 41-ball century

Watch as a beloved cricket superstar rolled back the years with an explosive century that steered South Africa to victory.

10 hours ago
SA Cricket Mag 1 minute read
Photo for illustration purposes only.

AB de Villiers (41) needed just 41 balls to strike a century for South Africa in the World Championship of Legends yesterday.

The Proteas legend ended unbeaten on 116 off 51 balls in his side’s 10-wicket win against England.

Watch the highlights:

