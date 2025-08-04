Confirmed: Johan Ackermann keeps Jake White’s assistants

New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has retained the assistant coaches who served under his predecessor, Jake White.

According to The Citizen, there was speculation about whether the former Lions, Gloucester and Urayasu coach would shake things up at the Bulls following White’s divisive final weeks at the Pretoria union, the assistant coaches’ role in his removal, and the potential redundancy of forwards coach Andries Bekker.

Ackermann keeps Bekker under contract

The Bulls were South Africa’s most successful union under White, reaching three United Rugby Championship finals in the last four years. But after this season’s final defeat to Leinster, White told media he simply could not beat the Irish side with the players he had.

It later emerged that players and coaches were unhappy with White’s leadership, which followed a more top-down and autocratic style. Assistant coaches Chris Rossouw and Bekker led the way in taking players’ grievances directly to the board, which ultimately agreed to part ways with White last month.

It did not take long to replace him. Ackermann wrapped up his time consulting the Junior Springboks following their World Rugby U20 Championship win and, on the same day he returned to South Africa, paid a visit to Loftus Versfeld.

New Bulls boss brings a different approach

Ackermann’s coaching career is also filled with accolades – including three SA coach of the year awards and another in Japan – as well as several tournament final defeats. However, he brings a more unified and open approach to coaching.

He told media in his first press conference that he wanted to hear players’ opinions but made it clear they would still need to earn their places.

Earlier today, the Bulls confirmed to The Citizen that Ackermann has opted to keep White’s coaching staff under contract. This is especially notable for Bekker, as Ackermann was expected to take a more hands-on role with the forwards – a department where he has previously been instrumental.

Ackermann also said he would observe Phiwe Nomlomo as he continues coaching the Bulls’ Currie Cup side before making any tactical suggestions. The Bulls currently top the Currie Cup log with 10 points from their first two games.

They hammered the Sharks 64–0 at Loftus over the weekend, following a 48–23 win against Western Province in Cape Town the week before.