Network Sport

Wallabies’ Max Jorgensen pumped to face ‘bloody good’ Springboks

Max Jorgensen knows all about the Springboks’ power, but this time the Wallabies speedster will face it in the Boks’ own backyard.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
The Wallabies will be traveling to South Africa to face the Springboks. Image: Stock

The 20-year-old utility back Max Jorgensen made his Test debut against South Africa in Perth during last year’s Rugby Championship. Now, coach Joe Schmidt is set to unleash his raw pace and composure in back-to-back clashes against the world champions in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“All the boys are pretty pumped after our last win against the [British & Irish] Lions, we’ve built a bit of confidence there,” Jorgensen said ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa.

ALSO: Boks brace for ‘psyched-up’ Wallabies

“But South Africa are a bloody good team so we’ve got to really take it to them, bring the physicality and hopefully come out with a win.”

Jorgensen warned against reading too much into that morale-boosting victory over the Lions.

“We’ve got to stick to the process. We’ve got to keep building the days. We’re still building, we’re still a work in progress – we’re not perfect. We’ve got to take the learnings from our last game and keep building into that, building into South Africa and all through the Rugby Championship.”

For Jorgensen, the Boks represent the ultimate test.

“It’s who you want to play against,” he said.

“You don’t want to play against the lower tier nations. You really want to play against those high tier nations with strong players, strong teams because it really challenges you as a team and as a player personally.”

The post Jorgensen pumped to face ‘bloody good’ Springboks appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

SA Rugby Magazine

SA Rugby Magazine

Related Articles

Video: Kaizer Chiefs hire Springboks’ 2007 World Cup winning mind coach

3 hours ago

Schools rugby: Affies aim to climb rankings with Pretoria derby win

August 8, 2025

Heavy defeats but Sharks maintain youth strategy as Junior Bok star starts

August 8, 2025

PSL confirms MTN8 semi-final schedule and venues

August 7, 2025
Back to top button